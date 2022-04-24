Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award in Mumbai on Sunday.

The award has been instituted in memory and honour of the legendary singer who passed away at the age of 92 years in Mumbai earlier this year.

Also Read | Guwahati Municipal Elections 2022 Results: PM Narendra Modi Thanks People for Giving Resounding Mandate to BJP in Civic Polls.

PM Modi received the award in presence of Usha Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, among others.

PM while receiving the award said, "Lata didi was like my elder sister. She was an embodiment of Ma Saraswati. Music teaches Rashtra bhakti. Her voice inspired patriotism-Ae mere Watan Ke logo."

Also Read | 'Right to Healthcare a Basic Human Right', Says Supreme Court Judge Indira Banerjee.

The Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Smruti Pratishthan Charitable Trust had said in a statement that the award will be given every year to an individual "who has made path-breaking, spectacular and exemplary contributions to our nation, its people and our society." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)