Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday released the 21st instalment of PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi to the beneficiaries at a function in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu.

More than Rs 18,000 crore were directly transferred to the bank accounts of nine crore beneficiaries.

Also Read | Delhi's Khan Market Remains India's Most Expensive Retail Location, Ranks 24th Globally.

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Natural Farming Exhibition and attended the South India National Farming Summit here.

He met and interacted with local farmers, and inspected the exhibition, which showcased various agricultural products, along with a corner for showing growth of plants and crops.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates South India Natural Farming Exhibition in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi.

South India Natural Farming Summit 2025, being held from November 19-21, is being organised by the Tamil Nadu Natural Farming Stakeholders Forum.

The Summit aims to promote sustainable, eco-friendly, and chemical-free agricultural practices, and to accelerate the shift towards natural and regenerative farming as a viable, climate-smart and economically sustainable model for India's agricultural future.

The Summit will also focus on creating market linkages for farmer-producer organisations and rural entrepreneurs, while showcasing innovations in organic inputs, agro-processing, eco-friendly packaging, and indigenous technologies. The programme will witness participation from over 50,000 farmers, natural farming practitioners, scientists, organic input suppliers, sellers, and stakeholders from Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi visited Andhra Pradesh, where he took part in the birth centenary celebrations Sri Satya Sai Baba.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said that devotion without service, knowledge without compassion, and action without societal contribution hold no meaning. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)