New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is right in his vision of combating the problem of obesity, said Luke Coutinho, a renowned holistic health coach while visiting an Anganwadi centre in Delhi on Friday.

Making a strong pitch for fighting obesity, PM Modi in his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast on Sunday urged people to use less oil in food and challenged 10 others to reduce oil intake by 10 per cent.

Also Read | EPFO Decides To Retain Interest Rate on Employees' Provident Fund at 8.25% for 2024-25; Proposal To Be Sent to Ministry of Finance for Clearance.

On Monday, the prime minister nominated 10 persons from different walks of life, including Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, businessman Anand Mahindra and actor Mohanlal, to help fight obesity.

Settled in Goa, Coutinho is the co-founder of Luke Coutinho Holistic Healing System and he is on a visit to Delhi to attend a media conclave.

Also Read | RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: Victim's Parents Accuse Mamata Banerjee's Government of Passing the Buck, Claiming They Haven't Received Death Certificate Yet.

He stressed the need to have regulation and awareness about junk food which is contributing to the obesity epidemic among children and adults.

Talking about nutrition, Coutinho said three issues need to be focused on. First, early start at the child level to get their nutrition right; second, the right education about nutrition in different languages across our diverse country; and third, access to local superfoods like millet.

Praising Modi, Coutinho said, "PM Modi has encouraged us to use local superfoods. We can maintain a naturally balanced diet with these foods and support the macros of proteins, carbohydrates and fat."

Supporting the mission against obesity, he said, "Everyone should take personal responsibility as an Indian citizen to do their part and choose the right food, exercise every day and focus on their mental and emotional health."

Coutinho said to overcome obesity, the prime minister has spoken about a reduction in edible oil in our foods by 10 per cent.

"We need awareness and mindfulness and 'ghar-ka-khana' (home-cooked food) has to be promoted. It will require the unity of the country, honouring the prime minister's vision and all of our personal responsibility to make India healthy," Coutinho said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)