New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the decision of union cabinet on post-matric scholarship will ensure greater educational access to youngsters belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) community.

He said in a tweet that ensuring top quality and affordable education to youth is an important focus area for the government.

"Today's Cabinet decision on post-matric scholarship will ensure greater educational access to youngsters belonging to SC communities. Ensuring top quality and affordable education to our youth is an important focus area for our Government," he said.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Wednesday approved changes in the centrally sponsored 'Post Matric Scholarship to students belonging to Scheduled Castes (PMS-SC)' to benefit more than four crore SC students in the next five years so that they can successfully complete their higher education.

The Cabinet approved a total investment of Rs 59,048 crore of which Central Government would spend Rs 35,534 crore and the balance would be spent by the state governments. This replaces the existing 'committed liability' system and brings greater involvement of the central government in this scheme.

The post-Matric Scholarship Scheme for Scheduled Castes allows students to pursue any post-matric course starting from class 11 with the government meeting the cost of education.

According to an official release, the focus of the scheme would be on enrolling poorest students, timely payments, comprehensive accountability, continuous monitoring and total transparency.

It said a campaign will be launched to enrol the students from the poorest households passing the 10th standard in the higher education courses of their choice.

"It is estimated that 1.36 crore such poorest students, who are currently not continuing their education beyond 10th standards would be brought into the higher education system in the next five years," the release said. (ANI)

