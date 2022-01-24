New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): We feel proud when we see that the CEOs of all the big companies of the world are young Indians, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

"Today, we feel proud when we see that the CEOs of all the big companies of the world are young Indians. We also see the youth doing well in the world of startups. We feel proud when we see our youth innovating, taking the country forward," the Prime Minister said in a virtual interaction with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees.

The Prime Minister also said in the country, programs and initiatives like Startup India, StandUp India, Digital India, Make in India, Aatmanirbhar Bharat are moving forward with speed and it is the youth that connects themselves with them and remain excited for such programmes.

PM Modi also said that these awards celebrate the courage and valour of the youth. "This courage and valour is the identity of new India," he added.

The Prime Minister today conferred digital certificates to PMRBP awardees for the years 2022 and 2021 using blockchain technology, via video conferencing.

Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar is given as recognition to children residing in India, above the age of 5 years and not exceeding 18 years (as on August 31 of respective year) with exceptional abilities and outstanding achievement in 6 fields of innovation, scholastic achievements, sports, arts and culture, social service and bravery, which deserve recognition.

"This year, 29 children from across the country, under different categories of Bal Shakti Puraskar, have been selected for PMRBP-2022. The awardees also take part in the Republic day parade every year. Each awardee of PMRBP is given a medal, a cash prize of Rs 1 Lakh and a certificate. The cash prize will be transferred to the respective accounts of PMRBP 2022 winners," said the press release by the PMO.

These awards are conferred by President Ram Nath Kovind in a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan. The Prime Minister also interacts with these awardees every year. The children along with their parents and concerned District Magistrate of their respective district would join the event from their district Head Quarters. (ANI)

