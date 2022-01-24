New Delhi, January 24: India will celebrate its 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday. This year, the Republic Day Parade will showcase old and new era of the Indian military in terms of uniforms and weapons used. Meanwhile, as part of the Republic Day 2022 celebrations, 1,000 drones will fly in synchronisation with background music during the Beating Retreat ceremony. A laser projection show will also be included in the event. Delhi Metro Services to Be Partially Curtailed on Republic Day.

This year due to the covid-19 pandemic, the Republic day parade has been shortened. The number of troops in marching contingents in the Republic Day parade has been reduced from 144 to 96. The parade will start from Raisina Hills and will go up to the National Stadium due to the pandemic. Earlier, the parade used to go through Rajpath, India Gate till Red Fort.

Republic day parade Timings And Live Streaming:

Republic Day in India is celebrated on January 26 every year. The day is marked by a grand parade and entertaining traditional performances. This year, the parade will commence with a delay of 30 minutes from its scheduled time of 10 am. People can catch the live streaming of the parade on the official YouTube channel of DD News.

Beating Retreat Ceremony Times And Live Streaming:

Beating Retreat ceremony is held every year on January 29. The event brings the curtains down on the four-day-long Republic Day celebrations. The ceremony is graced by the President, and the flags are lowered at dusk against the backdrop of the setting sun. The Rashtrapati Bhavan, North Block, South Block and the Parliament House are lit up simultaneously, marking the solemn occasion. The event will begin in the evening. Viewers can watch the live streaming of the event on the official YouTube channel of DD News.

This year, one of Mahatma Gandhi's favourite Christian hymns "Abide With Me" has been dropped from the Beating Retreat ceremony. "Abide With Me", written by Scottish Anglican poet and hymnologist Henry Francis Lyte in 1847, has been part of the Beating Retreat ceremony since 1950. This year's ceremony will conclude with "Sare Jahan Se Acha", the brochure stated.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2022 02:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).