New Delhi, April 17: On the occasion of Ram Navami, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has personally written letters to all Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates contesting the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for the first phase on April 19, 2024. This letter is part of an exercise by the BJP to reach everyone in a constituency with the PM's message.

PM's focus is on this letter also reaching in regional languages. Candidates were pleasantly surprised to get this letter. They have resolved to make this letter reach each voter in their constituency. In one such letter addressed to BJP candidate Kuppuswamy Annamalai from the Coimbatore Lok Sabha seat, Prime Minister Modi commended Annamalai's decision to transition from a prestigious job to dedicated public service. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Public Meeting in Assam, Spotlights Northeast’s Role in Accelerating India’s Semiconductor Mission

Modi acknowledged Annamalai's instrumental role in strengthening the BJP's grassroots presence in Tamil Nadu. "It is a pleasure to write to you on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. I hope that this letter finds you in good health. I congratulate you on your decision to leave a prestigious job and commit to serving the people directly. You have been truly instrumental in fortifying the BJP's grassroots presence across Tamil Nadu, championing critical issues including law enforcement, governance, and youth empowerment. Coimbatore stands to gain immensely from your committed leadership," PM Modi said.

"With the blessings of the people, I am confident that you will reach the Parliament. Team members like you are a great asset for me. As a team, we will leave no stone unturned for the welfare of the people of constituency and the country," read the letter. "Through this letter, I would like to tell the people of your constituency that this is not an ordinary election. Families across India, especially the senior members, would remember the difficulties they have gone through in the 5-6 decades of Congress' rule. In the last 10 years, the quality of life of every section of society has improved, with many of these troubles removed. Yet, a lot more is still to be done and this election will be decisive in our mission to ensure a better life for everyone," it added. Ram Lalla Surya Tilak: PM Narendra Modi Witnesses Mesmerising Moments as Sun Rays Illuminate Lord Ram's Forehead on Ram Navami 2024 (See Pics)

He urged voters to reflect on the progress achieved in the past decade and reiterated the BJP's commitment to further enhancing the quality of life for all sections of society. "This election is an opportunity to connect our present with a bright future. Every vote that the BJP gets will go towards forming a stable government and impart momentum in our journey to become a developed nation by 2047," the letter read. "At this crucial time, I also urge you and all other workers to make full use of the last few hours of the election campaign. At the same time, I also request you to take care of your health and that of other people around you," the letter added.

In his letter, Prime Minister Modi called upon candidates and party workers to intensify their campaign efforts while prioritising their health amidst the challenging summer conditions. "I appeal to the voters to cast their votes early in the morning, before the heat sets in," the letter said. Concluding with a message of assurance and commitment, Prime Minister Modi reiterated his dedication to the welfare of citizens and extended his best wishes for the success of all BJP and NDA candidates in the upcoming elections.

"As a candidate of the BJP, I urge you to convey my assurance to each voter that every moment of my time is dedicated to the welfare of my fellow citizens," the letter read. "I send you my wishes for your victory in the election. It is Modi's Guarantee that we will work 24 by 7 for 2047!," the letter concluded.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)