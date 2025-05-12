Amaravati, May 12 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi shaped India's new doctrine and called his address to the nation a stern warning to Pakistan-sponsored terrorists.

In his first address to the nation after Operation Sindoor, PM Modi on Monday sternly warned Pakistan that India will not succumb to nuclear blackmail and sent a clear message to the world: terror and trade, terror and talks cannot go together.

"Operation Sindoor is India's new policy against terrorism. We have only kept in abeyance our operations against Pakistan and the future will depend on their behaviour," Modi said.

Naidu, in a post on X said, "Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi didn't just speak, he shaped India's new doctrine. His address was a stern warning to Pakistan-sponsored terrorists and a clear message of strength to the world."

According to the chief minister, India today commands global respect for its ancient spiritual heritage and cutting-edge modern capabilities.

"During Operation Sindoor, we successfully deployed indigenously developed drones and weapons to destroy key infrastructure that fuelled state-sponsored terrorism across the border," he said.

Our made-in-India defence technology has shown our readiness for modern warfare to protect our nation, making every Indian proud, said Naidu.

Further, the TDP supremo, a key ally of the NDA government at the Centre, noted that under PM Modi's leadership the nation stands tall, peaceful in intention, formidable in might and unshakeable in purpose.

As Indians, we shall stay united and always put the nation first, Naidu added.

Echoing Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan eulogised Modi's speech, calling it a powerful message.

“Wow! What a powerful message by PM Narendra Modi to entire Bharat and to the international community on ‘Operation Sindoor'," he said.

In the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed, including two from the southern state, and in the subsequent ‘Operation Sindoor', it lost an Agniveer.

