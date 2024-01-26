New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the leaders of some neighbouring countries for their Republic Day wishes on Friday.

India cherishes the longstanding friendship with Nepal, the prime minister told his Nepalese counterpart Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on X.

Also Read | NCDRC Slaps Fine on Maruti Suzuki for Promoting Misleading Mileage Claims, Company to Compensate Rs 1 Lakh to Customer After 20 Years of Car Purchase.

Prachanda posted on X, "On the occasion of 75th Republic Day of India, I extend my best wishes to PM Shri @narendramodi ji, the government and friendly people of India for good health, peace and prosperity. I am confident that the ties of friendship between our countries will continue to grow further."

Thanking Mauritius leader Pravind Kumar Jugnauth for his wishes, Modi said he looked forward to the continued strengthening of their "robust bilateral partnership, this year and always".

Also Read | Mumbai: Woman Alleges Rape by Instagram Friend; Case Registered at Worli Police Station.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)