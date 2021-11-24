New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 'Constitution Day' programme at the Central Hall of Parliament in Delhi on November 26, informed the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Wednesday.

According to an official statement issued by PMO, PM Modi will also inaugurate the Constitution Day celebrations organized by the Supreme Court at Vigyan Bhawan as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav commemorating 75 years of the country's independence.

As the curtain-raiser for the event, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi along with Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan and Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr L Murugan briefed the media about the preparations for Samvidhan Diwas (November 26, 2021 ) as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, at National Media Centre on Tuesday.

"President Ram Nath Kovind will be leading the celebrations of Constitution Day live from Central Hall of Parliament on November 26, 2021, at 11.00 am onwards. The occasion will also be graced by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Speakers of both Houses, Ministers, MPs and other dignitaries," stated Joshi.

"After the speech of the President, the whole nation is invited to read Preamble to the Constitution live with him," he added.

The public at large including ministries and departments of the Central Government, State/UT Governments, schools, colleges, universities, institutions, bodies, bar councils etc have been requested to join President in reading Preamble to the Constitution on November 26 from their places, following the COVID-19 protocols. (ANI)

