New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address India-Japan Samvad Conference at 9:30 am on Monday.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan made the announcement of PM Modi's address through his Twitter handle.

"Hon'ble PM Sh @narendramodi Ji will address India-Japan Samvad Conference at 09:30 AM, today," Harsh Vardhan tweeted.

This Samvad Conference revolves around the need to build the future of Asia on the positive influence of traditions of non-violence and democracy in Asia.

The first conference, Samvad-I, was held in New Delhi in 2015, at Bodh Gaya. During Samvad I, leading scholars, religious leaders, academics, and political personalities had exchanged views on conflict avoidance and environmental consciousness. (ANI)

