Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 5 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive at Guwahati airport at approximately 5 pm on February 24, and would attend the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit.

"The Prime Minister will attend and see the Jhumoir on February 24. On February 25 he will attend the Advantage Assam conclave from 11-30 am to 1-30 pm," CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The Chief Minister further mentioned that, apart from the Prime Minister, several Union Ministers will also be part of the Advantage Assam conclave which will be held in Guwahati.

"During my recent Delhi visit I met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and discussed about Kaziranga Elevated Corridor, Majuli-Jorhat bridge and reviewed the Jorhat-Dibrugarh road, discussed Numaligarh-Gohpur tunnel, ring road and other projects," the Assam Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika on Wednesday attended the preparatory review meeting of 'Jhumoir Binondini', the grand Jhumoir extravaganza, which will take place in the presence of Prime Minister Modi on February 24.

"Discussed key aspects of preparations for a successful celebration of Assam's vibrant culture," Pijush Hazarika said.

Earlier, CM Sarma met PM Modi on Monday at Parliament House, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

As per the statement read, in the course of the meeting, CM Sarma expressed his heartfelt gratitude on behalf of the people of Assam to PM Modi for approving a urea plant in Namrup, terming the decision of the Central Government as a 'game-changer in the state's developmental journey.'

The upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit also came up for discussion, with the Chief Minister acknowledging the valuable guidance he received from the Prime Minister and also the mega Jhumur performance to be staged a day before the investment and infrastructure summit, said a statement. (ANI)

