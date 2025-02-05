New Delhi, February 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday shared highlights from his sacred visit to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the PM shared a video and wrote in a post "Here are highlights from a very divine visit to Prayagraj." Earlier today, the PM participated in a 'Snan' at the Triveni Sangam - the confluence of three rivers, Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati - describing the experience as a moment of 'divine' connection.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said he was filled with a spirit of devotion after taking a dip in the Sangam. "Blessed to be at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. The Snan at the Sangam is a moment of divine connection, and like the crores of others who have taken part in it, I was also filled with a spirit of devotion," PM Modi said on X.

"May Maa Ganga bless all with peace, wisdom, good health and harmony," he added. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also offered prayers at the Triveni Sangam. Upon his arrival in Prayagraj, the PM enjoyed a boat tour on the Yamuna River with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The ongoing Mahakumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. It will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26.

In alignment with his commitment to promote and preserve India's spiritual and cultural heritage, the Prime Minister has consistently taken proactive steps to enhance infrastructure and facilities at pilgrimage sites. Moreover, during his visit to Prayagraj on December 13, 2024, the prime minister inaugurated 167 development projects worth Rs 5,500 crore, improving connectivity, amenities and services for the general public.

Meanwhile, by 8 am on Wednesday, over 3.748 million devotees had taken a holy dip in the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati, increasing the deep spiritual fervour surrounding the grand religious congregation. This includes more than 10 lakh Kalpvasis and 2.748 million pilgrims who arrived in the early hours to seek divine blessings.

According to Uttar Pradesh government data, the total number of bathers since the commencement of Mahakumbh has exceeded 382 million as of February 4, underlining the event's unparalleled spiritual and cultural significance.

