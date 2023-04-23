Rewa (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend National Panchayati Raj Day celebrations in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa on Monday where he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate projects worth around Rs 17,000 crore.

During the event, Prime Minister will address all the Gram Sabhas and Panchayati Raj Institutions across the country.

PM Modi will inaugurate an integrated eGramSwaraj and GeM portal for public procurement at the Panchayat level.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the objective of eGramSwaraj - Government eMarketplace (GeM) integration is to enable the Panchayats to procure their goods and services through GeM, leveraging the eGramSwaraj platform.

PM will hand over around 35 lakh SVAMITVA Property Cards to beneficiaries. After this programme, around 1.25 crore property cards would have been distributed under SVAMITVA Scheme in the country, including those distributed here.

Taking a step towards fulfilling the vision of achieving 'Housing for All', Prime Minister will participate in a programme marking the 'Griha Pravesh' of more than 4 lakh beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin.

He will further inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various railway projects worth around Rs 2300 crore. The projects that will be inaugurated include 100 per cent rail electrification in Madhya Pradesh, along with various doubling, gauge conversion and electrification projects. Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the redevelopment of Gwalior station.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of projects worth about Rs 7,000 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission. (ANI)

