New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair 'All India Conference of Director Generals and Inspector Generals of Police - 2022', in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh in November.

Preparations are in full swing in Lucknow for the annual conference that is scheduled to be held between November 20-22.

The conference was held virtually in the year 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The conference organised by the Intelligence Bureau will be chaired by the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

It will be attended by Director Generals of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Central Investigation agencies, National Security Agency (NSA) and state Director Generals of Police (DGPs).

In the three-day conference, various sessions will be held to discuss on modernisation of police, terrorism and internal security.

A senior official said that it will be the first time when a conference will be chaired by Prime Minister in which police heads from the entire country will be coming to Lucknow for the conference. (ANI)

