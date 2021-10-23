Srinagar, October 23: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday met families of soldiers and civilians killed this month in a spate of terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

After meeting the families, Amit Shah tweeted in Hindi, "I met family members of security forces and civilians who died in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. I want to instil confidence in every people of Jammu and Kashmir that the government and the country are supporting and standing strong with them. India is not going scared of such cowardice act of terrorists."

आतंकियों से लड़ते हुए शहीद हुए सुरक्षाकर्मियों के परिजनों और आतंकी घटनाओं में मारे गये आम नागरिकों के परिजनों से भेंट की। मैं J&K के हर नागरिक को विश्वास दिलाता हूँ कि मोदी सरकार व पूरा देश आपके साथ मजबूती से खड़ा है। भारत देश ऐसी किसी भी कायरतापूर्ण हिंसा से डरने वाला नहीं है। pic.twitter.com/l0iRBTJwqP — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 23, 2021

Shah, who is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, also interacted with members of the Jammu and Kashmir youth clubs. Amit Shah Says Terrorist Incidents Have Declined in Jammu and Kashmir Since August 5, 2019.

During the interaction, he said, "A conspiracy was hatched to provoke people to disrupt law and order situation after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and noted that the steps such as the imposition of curfew and restriction on the internet "saved lives of Kashmiri youth".

