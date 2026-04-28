India News | PM Modi to Inaugurate 6-lane Ganga Expressway on Wednesday

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 594-km-long Ganga Expressway at Meerut tomorrow.

The six-lane greenfield corridor, which is expandable to eight lanes, was built at Rs 36,230 crore. The expressway traverses 12 districts such as Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Raebareli, Pratapgarh, and Prayagraj. The project is designed to provide seamless high-speed connectivity across the western, central, and eastern regions of the state.

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Meerut District Magistrate and Collector Vijay Kumar Singh on Tuesday said that there is significant public enthusiasm regarding the Ganga Expressway, noting that it will drastically improve connectivity to Prayagraj and the state capital, Lucknow.

"...The Prime Minister's main program for the Ganga Expressway is scheduled for Hardoi district tomorrow...People are very happy that this expressway will improve connectivity not only between Prayagraj but also the capital Lucknow, saving them about two hours. As far as the trial run of the expressway is concerned, the riding quality and other aspects of our district are excellent. This government has built a world-standard road, and people are very happy with this government's work..." Singh told ANI.

Also Read | Ayodhya-Mumbai Amrit Bharat Express Train to Be Flagged Off by PM Narendra Modi.

Additionally, PM Modi will flag off the Amrit Bharat Express connecting Ayodhya to Mumbai (Lokmanya Tilak Terminus) today. The train is expected to improve connectivity to the Shri Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra, strengthening links between key religious destinations.

Ashutosh Chaurasiya, a senior loco pilot in Ayodhya cant, highlighted key features of the train, stating that it has 22 coaches, fewer stoppages and significantly reduces travel time. He added that cameras have been installed in all coaches and that the train is equipped with engines on both ends, improving efficiency.

He further noted that different pilots operate the train on different routes and schedules. "At times I operate the train, while on other days, another pilot takes charge," he said.

Gaurav Kumar Jaiswal, Chief Loco Inspector for the Ayodhya-Mumbai Amrit Bharat route, added that LHB coaches have enhanced safety standards and significantly reduced the risk of accidents. Highlighting passenger amenities, he said that all coaches are equipped with cameras for women's safety and feature green toilets.

Jaiswal expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, calling the development a major boost for Ayodhya and passengers travelling to other states. He said the advancements reflect substantial progress in the railway sector. (ANI)

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