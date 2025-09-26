New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly built office of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Delhi unit at Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Marg on September 29.

The new office, constructed with modern facilities, is designed to further strengthen organizational activities and provide a centralized hub for party workers and leaders in the national capital. Senior BJP leaders, Union Ministers, Delhi Ministers, MPs, MLAs, and office-bearers are expected to be present at the inauguration ceremony.

According to party sources, the state-of-the-art office reflects the BJP's commitment to efficient organizational functioning and outreach in Delhi. The new building is equipped with advanced communication systems, meeting halls, and dedicated spaces for coordination of party programs.

Earlier today, PM Modi launched Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana for Bihar via video conferencing and directly transferred Rs 10,000 each into the bank accounts of 75 lakh women across Bihar, totalling Rs 7,500 crore.

Under the scheme, each beneficiary will receive an initial grant of Rs 10,000 via Direct Benefit Transfer, with the possibility of additional financial support of up to Rs 2 lakh in subsequent phases. The assistance can be utilised in areas of the beneficiary's choice, including agriculture, animal husbandry, handicrafts, tailoring, weaving, and other small-scale enterprises.

During the event, PM Modi also interacted with the beneficiaries. The beneficiaries lauded the scheme and expressed gratitude towards PM Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Further, PM Modi hailed the 'PM Jan Dhan Yojana', which facilitated direct bank transfers for the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana.

The Prime Minister said, "I was thinking about two things. Firstly, Nitish Kumar's government took this significant step for women in Bihar. Her dreams take flight when a woman undertakes self-employment. This raises their dignity in society. Secondly, if 11 years ago we had not taken the Jan Dhan resolution and not opened 30 crore bank accounts, today, would we be able to transfer the amount in your bank accounts today? This was not possible."

Taking a veiled jibe at Congress, PM Modi referred to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's remarks and said, "This talk of loot that is going on these days. Earlier, a Prime Minister had said that when one rupee is sent from Delhi, only 15 paise reaches. This money, which used to get looted in between, a huge injustice was done to you...Today, money is being sent directly to your accounts." (ANI)

