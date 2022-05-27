New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India's biggest drone festival-Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022 on Friday at 10 am at Pragati Maidan in the national capital.

Prime Minister will also interact with kisan drone pilots, witness open-air drone demonstrations and interact with startups in the drone exhibition centre, the Prime Minister's office informed.

Also Read | Sony PlayStation VR2 Likely To Debut Soon With at Least 20 Games.

Bharat Drone Mahotsav is a two-day event and is being held on May 27-28. Over 1,600 delegates comprising government officials, foreign diplomats, armed forces, central armed police forces, PSUs, private companies and drone startups etc will participate in the Mahotsav.

More than 70 exhibitors will display various use cases of drones at the exhibition. Mahotsav will also witness a virtual award of drone pilot certificates, product launches, panel discussions, flying demonstrations, display of a Made in India Drone Taxi prototype, among others. (ANI)

Also Read | Assam Floods: Death Toll Rises to 30, Marginal Improvement in Situation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)