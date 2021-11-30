New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the InFinity Forum, a thought leadership forum on FinTech, on December 3 via video conferencing.

The Prime Minister's Office said the event is being hosted by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) under the aegis of the Government of India in collaboration with GIFT City and Bloomberg on December 3 and 4.

Indonesia, South Africa and the UK are partner countries in the first edition of the forum.

The forum will bring together the leading minds of the world in policy, business and technology to discuss and come up with actionable insight into how technology and innovation can be leveraged by the FinTech industry for inclusive growth and serving humanity at large.

The PMO said the agenda of the forum will focus on the theme of 'Beyond', with various sub themes including FinTech beyond boundaries, with governments and businesses focussing beyond the geographical boundaries in the development of global stack to promote financial inclusiveness; FinTech beyond Finance, by having convergence with emerging areas such as SpaceTech, GreenTech and AgriTech to drive sustainable development.

It will also include FinTech Beyond Next, with focus on how quantum computing could impact the nature of Fintech industry in the future and promote new opportunities.The forum will witness participation from over 70 countries.

Key speakers at the forum will include finance ministers of Malaysia and Indonesia, Reliance Industries' Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani, SoftBank Group Chairman & CEO Masayoshi Son, IBM Corporation Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna and Kotak Mahindra Bank's MD and CEO Uday Kotak among others.

NITI Aayog, Invest India, FICCI and NASSCOM are some of the key partners of this year's forum, the PMO noted in its statement.

The International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), headquartered at GIFT City, Gandhinagar in Gujarat, has been established under the International Financial Services Centres Authority Act, 2019, it said.

The organisation works as a unified authority for the development and regulation of financial products, financial services and financial institutions in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in India.

At present, the GIFT IFSC is the maiden international financial services centre in India.

