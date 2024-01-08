New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra today, via video conferencing.

According to the official statement, the Prime Minister will also address the gathering on the occasion.

Thousands of beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra from across the country will join the event. The programme will also be joined by Union Ministers, MPs, MLAs and local-level representatives.

Since its launch on November 15, 2023, the Prime Minister has regularly interacted with the beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra all across the country.

The interaction has happened four times through video conferencing. Also, the Prime Minister interacted with Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra beneficiaries physically on two consecutive days during his visit to Varanasi last month.

ViKsit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is being undertaken across the country to attain saturation of flagship schemes of the government by ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time-bound manner.

On January 5, 2024, Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra crossed a major milestone as the number of participants in the Yatra crossed 10 crore, the statement added.

This staggering number, which was reached within 50 days of the launch of the Yatra, indicates the profound impact and unmatched ability of the Yatra to unite people across the nation towards a shared vision of Viksit Bharat. (ANI)

