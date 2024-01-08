Hanumakonda, January 8: Twenty-six people, including a pregnant woman, were injured after a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation bus hit a tree in Hanumakonda district. The bus travelling from Warangal to Karimnagar hit a tree at the Hasanparthy Police Station limits of Hanumakonda district. Telangana Road Accident: Five Including Infant Killed After Speeding Lorry Hits Autorickshaw in Mahabubnagar.

Telangana Bus Crash

#WATCH | Telangana: 26 passengers injured after a bus hit a tree in Hanumakonda (07/01) "The incident took place around 7:30pm. The bus was travelling from Warangal to Karimnagar. There were 55 passengers on the bus, and 26 passengers were injured in the incident. One woman is… pic.twitter.com/52ZPRms4ro — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2024

The injured have been taken to the hospital for treatment. According to the police, "the incident took place around 7:30 pm. The bus was travelling from Warangal to Karimnagar. The bus had a total of 55 passengers. 26 passengers were injured in the incident. One woman is in serious condition," Kazipet Assistant Commissioner of Police, David Raju said. Further information is awaited.

