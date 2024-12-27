New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will sound the bugle for the Upcoming Delhi Assembly elections by addressing his first Parivartan Rally on December 29 in Rohini, Delhi.

As per the top source in Bharatiya Janta Party, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address his first Parivartan Rally in Delhi and blow the trumpet for the upcoming Delhi assembly Election due in February 2025."

The source also revealed that another rally by the Prime Minister is scheduled to be held on January 3, 2025.

"PM Modi likely to announce something big for Delhi in the rally. His other big rally is slated on 3rd January 2025", the source said.

Additionally, another source from the Delhi BJP hinted to ANI that the Central Election Committee is likely to meet on Sunday and the list of the candidates will be out by December 4, 2025.

Although the Election Commission of India has not yet announced the dates for the elections of the 70-member Delhi assembly. However, the elections are likely to be held in February of next year. The term of the current assembly in Delhi expires on February 23, 2025.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Arvind Kejriwal, seeks to retain power in Delhi for a third consecutive term following their electoral successes in 2015 and 2020. The party won 67 seats in 2015 and 63 in 2020 in the 70-member Delhi Assembly.

On December 24, the BJP held a brainstorming session with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at the BJP headquarters extension office in Delhi. The leaders discussed better coordination between the BJP and RSS in the election.

According to a top source in the BJP, "A key meeting was held between the BJP and RSS regarding the Delhi Assembly elections at the BJP headquarters in Delhi today. Arun Kumar, who is overseeing the coordination of the BJP on behalf of the Sangh, reviewed the Delhi elections with BJP leaders." (ANI)

