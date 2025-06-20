Bhubaneswar, Jun 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Odisha on Friday to participate in the first anniversary function of the BJP's maiden government in the state and launch development projects worth over Rs 18,600 crore.

This will be the PM's sixth visit to the state since the BJP formed the government here in June last year.

Modi is also expected to unveil a vision document for the state and a roadmap for development.

He will attend the anniversary function as the chief guest at the Janata Maidan here, where Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi took oath of office on June 12 last year.

Taking to X, PM Modi on Thursday said, “Over the next two days, will be attending programmes in Bihar, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. These programmes cover a wide range of sectors...In Bhubaneswar, I will be attending a programme to mark one year of the BJP government in the state. Over the last year, numerous pro-people measures have been undertaken, ensuring all-round governance for the people.”

After reaching the Biju Patnaik International Airport here in the afternoon, Modi will join a 'Triranga Yatra' and later address a public meeting.

Around two lakh people are expected to attend Modi's programmes, both in the Janata Maidan and in the roadshow, BJP state president Manmohan Samal said.

He also said that the PM will launch development projects worth Rs 19,000 crore, including over Rs 2,750 railway projects.

Other projects, which will be launched by the prime minister, include drinking water and irrigation, health infrastructure, rural roads and bridges, and national highways.

