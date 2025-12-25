Who Was Khaleda Zia? A Look at the Legacy of Bangladesh’s First Female PM

New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the national programme marking 'Veer Baal Diwas' on December 26, at around 12:15 PM, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister will also address the gathering, the Prime Minister's Office said in a press release.

To mark Veer Baal Diwas, the Government of India is organising participative programmes across the country with the objective of informing and educating citizens about the extraordinary courage and supreme sacrifice of the Sahibzades, and to honour and commemorate the indomitable courage, sacrifice, and valour of the young heroes of India's history. The activities will include storytelling sessions, recitations, and poster-making and essay-writing competitions, among others.

These will be conducted in schools, Child Care Institutions, Anganwadi centres, and other educational platforms, as well as through online activities on the MyGov and MyBharat portals.

On the occasion of the Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji on January 9, 2022, the Prime Minister had announced that December 26 would be observed as 'Veer Baal Diwas', to commemorate the martyrdom of Sahibzadas Baba Zorawar Singh Ji and Baba Fateh Singh Ji, the sons of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, whose unparalleled sacrifice continues to inspire generations.

Awardees of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) will also be present during the programme. (ANI)

