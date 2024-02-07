New Delhi, February 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. President Droupadi Murmu had addressed the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on January 31, the first day of the Budget Session. PM Modi replied to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Lok Sabha on Monday.

During his speech, he said that the third term of his government is not far and this time the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will win 400 seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party, individually will get 370 seats. PM Narendra Modi Welcomes Timor-Leste President Dr Jose Ramos Horta at Vibrant Gujarat Summit in Gandhinagar (See Pics).

"A Ram Temple of Lord Ram was built which will continue to give new energy to the great tradition of India. Now the third term of our government is not far. Maximum 100 days left. The whole country is saying that 'Abki baar 400 paar'. I don't go into numbers but I can see the mood of the country. It will make the NDA cross 400 and BJP will get 370 seats," PM Modi said.

"We all saw the abolition of 370. Article 370 was abolished before the eyes of these many MPs and with the power of their votes. Nari Shakti Adhiniyam became law in the second term. From Space to the Olympics, there is an echo of the power of women's empowerment. People have seen the projects that were pending for years being completed," he added. PM Narendra Modi Praises Vibrant Culture and Heritage of Tamil Nadu, Says 'I Cannot Stop Myself From Talking About Tamil Nadu' (Watch Video).

A general discussion on the Union Interim Budget 2024-25, and the Interim Budget on Jammu and Kashmir 2024-25 is also to be started in the Upper House today after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address. Apart from this, as per the List of Business in the House for the day, Rajya Sabha MPs Harnath Singh Yadav and Ram Nath Thakur will lay on the table, a copy of the statement showing action taken by the government on 62nd Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Food Processing on the action-taken by the government on the Observations/Recommendations contained in the Fifty-Third Report on 'Demands for Grants (2023-24)' of the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying (Department of Fisheries).

MPs Satish Chandra Dubey, and Dr Ashok Bajpai will lay on the table, a copy of the following reports of the Department-Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (2023-24): Thirty Ninth Report of the Department-Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (2023-2024) on "Regulation of Weights and Measures with specific reference to Dispensing Machines at Fuel Stations" pertaining to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (Department of Consumer Affairs); and Fortieth Report of the Department-Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (2023-2024) on "Transforming Fair Price Shops" pertaining to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (Department of Food and Public Distribution).

Union MoS, Danve Raosaheb Dadarao will make a statement regarding status of implementation of recommendations contained in the 37th Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Coal, Mines and Steel on 'Import of Coal - Trends and issue of self-reliance (2022-23)' pertaining to Ministry of Coal. The Budget Session, which began on January 31, will be spread over eight sittings spread over a period of 10 days and may conclude on February 9.

