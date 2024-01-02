Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, January 2, inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 20,000 crore in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu. Speaking at the event, PM Narendra Modi said that India is proud of the vibrant culture and heritage of Tamil Nadu. "I had many Tamil friends and I got to learn a lot about Tamil culture from them. Wherever I go in the world I cannot stop myself from talking about Tamil Nadu," he added. The Indian Prime Minister also said that the sacred Sengol which was installed in the new Parliament building was an attempt to draw inspiration from the model of good governance that the Tamil heritage has given to the country. Tamil Nadu: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates and Lays Foundation Stone of Multiple Development Projects Worth Rs 20,000 Crore in Tiruchirappalli (Watch Video).

I Cannot Stop Myself From Talking About Tamil Nadu

#WATCH | Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu: PM Narendra Modi says, "India is proud of the vibrant culture and heritage of Tamil Nadu... I had many Tamil friends and I got to learn a lot about Tamil culture from them. Wherever I go in the world I cannot stop myself from talking about… pic.twitter.com/rAiQk8Ya2F — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2024

