Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of a series of development projects in Varanasi, aimed at strengthening infrastructure and enhancing public services in his parliamentary constituency.

Taking to social media platform X, the Prime Minister stated, "With the blessings of Baba Vishwanath, I have always been inspired to give a new impetus to development work in Varanasi. In this connection, tomorrow at around 11 am, I will have the privilege of inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of many projects related to roads, electricity, education and tourism here."

The announcement comes as part of the PM's scheduled visit to Varanasi on April 11 to inaugurate 3884 crore worth of development projects. After arriving at Varanasi's Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in the morning, the Prime Minister will head directly to Mehdiganj for a public meeting.

BJP Kashi Zone President Dilip Patel said, "The Prime Minister of India and the famous Parliamentarian of Varanasi, the Honorable Prime Minister, is arriving in his Lok Sabha Constituency this time for the 50th time."

He also mentioned, "We are informed about the arrival of the Prime Minister at around 10 o'clock. And from there PM will go directly to Mehdiganj Gram Panchayat after completing the assembly service from Babatpur Airport."

The BJP said that over 50,000 people are expected to attend the public meeting, where PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various projects worth Rs 3884 crore. Key projects include a major underpass tunnel on NH-31, airport area development, and educational institutions like a government degree college and a polytechnic.

Patel further detailed the scope of these projects, noting, "The key project under the Rs 3884 crore initiative includes a major underpass tunnel on NH-31, worth about Rs 6500 crore. Other projects include water schemes, colleges, parks, a police hostel, and a flyover in Maruwadi."

"The BJP organization of Varanasi district and city, which includes 33 mandals, is preparing for a massive turnout. Party workers from all mandals, booth-level, and other fronts are expected to attend the public gathering. In addition, people from all walks of life in the Varanasi district will also come to listen to the Prime Minister. The organization expects around 50,000 or more attendees," Patel said.

He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various road projects in the region. Furthermore, he will also lay the foundation stone for a road bridge between Varanasi Ring Road and Sarnath, flyovers at Bhikharipur and Manduadih crossings of the city and a highway underpass road tunnel on NH-31 at the Varanasi International Airport worth over Rs 980 crore.

Giving a boost to the electricity infrastructure, Prime Minister will inaugurate two 400 KV and one 220 KV transmission substations and associated transmission lines of Jaunpur, Chandauli and Ghazipur districts of Varanasi division worth over Rs 1,045 crore. He will also lay the foundation stone of a 220 KV transmission substation at Chaukaghat, Varanasi, a 132 KV transmission substation in Ghazipur and augmentation of the Varanasi city electricity distribution system worth over Rs 775 crore.

Prime Minister will inaugurate a Transit Hostel at the Police Line and barracks at PAC Ramnagar Campus, to improve facilities for the security personnel. He will also lay the foundation stone of new administrative buildings at various police stations and a residential hostel in Police Line.

Prime Minister will inaugurate projects including a Government Polytechnic College at Pindra, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Government College at village Barki, 356 rural libraries and 100 Anganwadi centres.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the renovation of 77 primary school buildings under the Smart City Mission and the construction of a new building for Kasturba Gandhi School at Cholapur.

Promoting sports infrastructure in the city, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for a synthetic hockey turf with floodlights and spectator gallery at Uday Pratap College and a mini stadium at Shivpur.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate the redevelopment of Samne Ghat and Shastri Ghat at Ganga river, 130 rural drinking water schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission worth over Rs 345 crore, improvement of six municipal wards of Varanasi and landscaping and sculpture installations at various sites of Varanasi.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for MSME Unity Mall for artisans, infrastructure development works of Transport Nagar Scheme at Mohansarai, 1 MW solar power plant at WTP Bhelupur, Community halls in 40 Gram panchayats and beautification of various parks in Varanasi.

Prime Minister will also handover Ayushman Vay Vandana cards to first time benefitting senior citizens over 70 years. He will present Geographical Indication (GI) certificates to various local items and products including tabla, painting, thandai, tiranga barfi among others. He will also transfer over Rs 105 crore in bonuses to milk suppliers of Uttar Pradesh associated with Banas Dairy.

Prominent among the development projects he will inaugurate is the construction of a six-lane tunnel under the expansion of Babatpur Airport. Under this project, the runway at the airport will be expanded, so two planes will now be able to land and take off simultaneously.

After this change, the number of planes from the airport will increase to 110 per day. The six-lane tunnel will be constructed by shaping the Varanasi-Lucknow National Highway (NH-21) into a new shape.

After addressing a public meeting in Varnasi, the Prime Minister is slated to travel to Madhya Pradesh where he will perform darshan and pooja at Guru Ji Maharaj Temple in Isagarh and later in the evening participate in a public programme at Anandpur Dham and address the gathering on the occasion. (ANI)

