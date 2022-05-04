New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party is scheduled to hold an important high-level meeting of its office bearers from across the county in Jaipur district of Rajasthan on May 20 and 21 to discuss strategy, necessary organizational changes and preparations for the upcoming assembly polls in various states.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually attend the meeting and address the party workers, confirms BJP.

The meetings will be presided over by BJP's national president JP Nadda. Party's state presidents, state incharges, co-incharges and general secretaries from across the country will attend the meetings.

According to sources, state presidents and general secretaries have been asked to come prepared with a detailed outline of work undertaken by state units.

"A detailed discussion will be held regarding the initiatives undertaken by the party to strengthen its organization since its foundation," said sources

Sources added that discussions and deliberations regarding the poll preparation for the states scheduled to go to polls soon will take place in the meeting.

Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka are scheduled to go to assembly polls within a year.

The meeting of all the state office bearers will be held on May 20, whereas, the meeting of general secretaries will be held on May 21.

BJP has kick-started its preparation for 2024 Lok Sabha polls and assembly polls in various states scheduled till then.

According to sources, recently various high-level meetings were conducted in the national capital to discuss the party strategy for assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

"Various leaders from two-state were present in those meetings. BJP national president JP Nadda also attended those meetings," sources said. (ANI)

