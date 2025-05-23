Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate 33 development projects worth Rs 53,414 crore in Bhuj, where he will visit on the first day of his visit on May 26, an official release said.

Among these projects, the PM will also e-inaugurate the development works under the 'Mata na Madh Master Plan' at Ashapura Dham, a revered spiritual centre for lakhs of devotees across Gujarat.

PM Modi will embark on a two-day visit to Gujarat on May 26 and 27. On the first day, May 26, he will visit Kachchh and attend a ceremonial event in Bhuj.

The state government and the Gujarat Pavitra Yatradham Vikas Board implemented a master plan worth Rs 32.71 crore for the renovation and redevelopment of the entire Ashapura Dham complex located in Lakhpat taluka of Kachchh district, which is now completed. As part of this plan, enhanced facilities for devotees have been developed within the 'Mata na Madh' - Ashapura Mata Temple premises.

The Gujarat government is transforming pilgrimage sites across Gujarat into prominent religious tourism destinations. As part of this effort, extensive development has been carried out at Ashapura Temple in Mata na Madh--a revered site for lakhs of devotees--and its surrounding areas.

With the completion of these works, the Ashapura Mata complex now offers several enhanced amenities. Key facilities have been created for devotees within the temple premises.

The Khatla Bhavani Temple and Chachar Kund have been carefully restored and upgraded, while Rupray Lake has been beautified alongside the development of an entrance plaza and parking facilities. Additionally, drinking water points, restrooms, seating arrangements, and extensive plantation work have been established to improve the overall experience for visitors.

While devotees visit Ashapura Mata Temple at Mata na Madh throughout the year, the footfall rises notably during Navratri. To accommodate this influx, the Khatla Bhavani Temple and Chachar Kund were renovated under the master plan, improving the experience for the many pilgrims visiting the Ashapura Mata complex during the festival.

Khatla Bhavani Temple sits atop the mountain, accessible by steps and a vehicle road. Nearby, a large undeveloped area offers a panoramic view of the entire Mata no Madh village. Under the master plan, the temple steps were renovated, and stone cladding was added to the temple.

The surrounding premises were developed to enhance the pilgrim experience, including walkways, a children's playground, gazebo repairs, a ramp for vehicle access, a plantation, parking, toilet blocks, shaded stalls for temporary vendors, and a new main entrance.

The historic Chachar Kund in Mata Na Madh village holds water year-round and is surrounded by a spacious area. However, it was deteriorating and lacked basic facilities.

Under the master plan, Chachar Kund has been restored with modern lighting and enhanced with a walkway, a children's play area, and seating arrangements. A kitchen-dining facility has also been created to allow visitors to cook and enjoy their meals on-site.

Additional improvements include an amphitheatre-style seating area, a plantation, a new toilet block, and repairs to the main temple entrance.

In the final phase of the master plan, development work at Rupray Lake and the Ashapura Mata Temple premises in Mata no Madh has also been completed. Necessary demolitions were carried out, and plain cement concrete (PCC) work was finished to ensure devotees experience a comfortable and hassle-free visit. (ANI)

