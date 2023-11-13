New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Jharkhand on November 14 and 15, 2023, and will be the first PM to visit Ulihatu Village, the birthplace of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, according to Prime Minister's Office press release.

On November 15, at around 9:30 AM, PM Modi will visit Bhagwan Birsa Munda Memorial Park cum Freedom Fighter Museum in Ranchi, thereafter, he will reach Ulihatu Village, the birthplace of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, where he will pay floral tribute at the statue of Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

PM Modi will also participate in a programme marking the celebration of the third Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, 2023 at around 11:30 AM in Khunti, according to the release.

During the programme, he will launch the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' and Pradhan Mantri Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) Mission.

As per the official release, the Prime Minister will also release the 15th instalment of PM-KISAN and inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Jharkhand.

It has been the constant endeavour of PM Modi to attain saturation of flagship schemes of the government by ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time-bound manner, according to the press release.

In a major step towards the attainment of this aim of saturation of schemes, the Prime Minister will launch the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.

The press note further highlighted that the focus of the 'Yatra' will be on reaching out to people, creating awareness and providing benefits of welfare schemes like sanitation facilities, essential financial services, electricity connections, access to LPG cylinders, housing for the poor, food security, proper nutrition, reliable healthcare, clean drinking water, etc.

Enrolment of potential beneficiaries will be done through details ascertained during the Yatra.

According to the official release, the Prime Minister will also flag off IEC (Information, Education and Communication) vans in Khunti, Jharkhand, marking the launch of 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra'.

The Yatra will start from districts with significant tribal populations initially and by January 25, 2024, will cover all districts across the country.

The press note by the PMO further mentioned that during the programme, the Prime Minister will also launch the first of its kind initiative - 'Pradhan Mantri Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PM PVTG) Mission'.

There are 75 PVTGs in 18 States and UTs living in 22,544 villages (220 districts) having a population of around 28 lakhs.

These tribes stay in scattered, remote and inaccessible habitations, often in forest areas and hence a mission with a budget of about Rs 24,000 crore, is planned to saturate PVTG families and habitations with basic facilities such as road and telecom connectivity, electricity, safe housing, clean drinking water and sanitation, improved access to education, health and nutrition and sustainable livelihood opportunities.

In addition, separately, saturation will be ensured for PMJAY, Sickle Cell Disease Elimination, TB Elimination, 100 per cent immunisation, PM Surakshit Matritva Yojana, PM Matru Vandana Yojana, PM Poshan, PM Jan Dhan Yojana etc.

"In a step that will showcase yet another example of the commitment of the Prime Minister towards the welfare of farmers, the 15th instalment amount of about Rs 18,000 crores under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), will be released through direct benefits transfer to more than 8 crore beneficiaries," said the release.

Under the scheme, till now, more than Rs 2.62 lakh crores have been transferred to farmers' accounts in 14 instalments, added the official statement.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 7200 crores in multiple sectors like rail, road, education, coal, petroleum and natural gas.

The projects whose foundation stone will be laid by PM Modi include four laning of the 52 km stretch of the Mahagama - Hansdiha section of NH133; four laning of the 45 Km stretch of Basukinath - Deoghar section of NH114 A; KDH-Purnadih Coal Handling Plant; new academic and administrative building of IIIT Ranchi, said the press release.

The projects that will be inaugurated and dedicated to the nation include a new campus of IIM Ranchi; the new Hostel of IIT ISM Dhanbad; the Petroleum Oil and Lubricants (POL) depot in Bokaro; several railway projects viz doubling of Hatia-Pakra Section, Talgaria - Bokaro Section, and Jarangdih-Patratu section, added the press release.

Further, the achievement of 100 per cent of Railway Electrification in Jharkhand State will also be dedicated to the nation by PM Modi, said the official statement. (ANI)

