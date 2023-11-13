Mumbai, November 13: Gautam Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director of Raymond, on Monday released a statement formally declaring his separation from his wife, Nawaz Modi Singhania. Now, a video has surfaced on social media showing Nawaz Modi Singhania being stopped from attending a Diwali party organised by her husband in Thane last week.

Nawaz alleged that a "strongman" refused to let her enter their property in Thane, JK Gram. She added that her husband had organised the party and she was invited to it, reported News 18.

Nawaz Modi Stopped From Entering Diwali Party

A man standing inside of the gated premises, she mentioned to be Chandrakant, obstructed her entry in the complex using local police and the other security staff there, said Nawaz Modi in the video further. KamaSutra, Park Avenue – Godrej Consumer To Buy FMCG Brands From Raymond for Rs 2,825 Crore.

Nawaz also alleged that she was made to wait outside the premises in her car for over three hours. She was also wearing a waist belt. She is, however, yet to comment on the separation announced by her billionaire husband. Ambani Family Tree Chart: Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's Daughter Veda Newest Addition to Family, Know All the Members and History of India's Richest Family.

Meanwhile, Gautam Singhania issued a public statement revealing his separation from his wife Nawaz. "This Diwali is not going to be the same as many in the past, said Singhania while mentioning about the bond they shared as a couple and as parents during their 32-year-long marriage.”

In his note, Gautam Singhania also mentioned certain "not so well-wishers" who were the source of rumours and gossip surrounding the couple's lives. Singhania did not give details of the separation and custody of their two children and sought privacy and respect for personal decisions in the post.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 13, 2023 08:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).