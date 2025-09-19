New Delhi, September 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on September 20 to attend the 'Samudra se Samriddhi' event and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth over Rs 34,200 crore at around 10:30 a.m. in Bhavnagar, as well as address the gathering, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Thereafter, the PM will undertake an aerial survey of Dholera. At around 1:30 PM, he will chair a review meeting and visit the National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal. PM Narendra Modi Welcomes Sikh Delegation, Commits to Honouring Sacred Relics of Guru Gobind Singh (See Pics and Video).

PM Modi To Visit Gujarat on September 20

Prime Minister @narendramodi to visit Gujarat on 20th September 🔶Prime Minister to participate in ‘Samudra se Samriddhi’ event 🔶Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 34,200 crore at Bhavnagar 🔶PM to… — PIB India (@PIB_India) September 19, 2025

In a major boost to the maritime sector, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects related to the maritime sector worth over Rs 7,870 crore. He will inaugurate the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal at Indira Dock. He will lay the foundation stone of a new container terminal and associated facilities at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata; a new container berth, cargo handling facilities, and associated developments at Paradip Port; and the Tuna Tekra Multi-Cargo Terminal.

The PM will also lay the foundations for firefighting facilities and modern road connectivity at Kamarajar Port in Ennore and coastal protection works, including seawalls and revetments at Chennai Port. Additionally, foundation stones for a seawall construction at Car Nicobar Island, a multipurpose cargo berth and green biomethanol plant at Deendayal Port, Kandla, and ship repair facilities at Patna and Varanasi will also be laid down. Blue Economy Is Central to India’s Growth, Sustainability and National Strength, Says PM Narendra Modi.

In line with his commitment to holistic and sustainable development, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects of the central and state government, worth over Rs 26,354 crore, catering to various sectors in Gujarat. He will inaugurate the HPLNG Regasification Terminal at Chhara Port, the Acrylics and Oxo Alcohol Project at the Gujarat IOCL Refinery, the 600 MW Green Shoe Initiative, the PM-KUSUM 475 MW Component C solar feeder for farmers, the 45 MW Badeli Solar PV Project, and the complete solarisation of Dhordo village, among others.

He will also lay the foundation stone of LNG infrastructure, additional renewable energy projects, coastal protection works, highways, and healthcare and urban transport projects, including expansions at Sir T. General Hospital in Bhavnagar, Guru Govind Sinh Government Hospital in Jamnagar, and the four-laning of 70 km of national highways.

Furthermore, the PM will undertake an aerial survey of the Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR), envisioned as a greenfield industrial city built around sustainable industrialisation, smart infrastructure, and global investment. He will also visit and review the progress of the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NHMC) at Lothal, being developed at a cost of around Rs 4,500 crore, to celebrate and preserve India's ancient maritime traditions and serve as a centre for tourism, research, education and skill development.

