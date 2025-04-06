Panchkula (Haryana) [India], April 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Haryana on April 14, marking a significant event for the state.

Haryana BJP President Mohan Lal Badoli on Sunday shared that PM Modi will have two major programs in a single day: inaugurating the Hisar Airport and laying the foundation stone for the terminal building, which will enhance the airport's infrastructure.

Also Read | Minister Piyush Goyal Announces Boost for Deeptech Startups From INR 10,000 Crore Fund of Funds Scheme.

Speaking to ANI, Badoli said, "After the formation of the triple-engine government, he is coming to Haryana, and he has two programs in a single day; this is a very big thing. It is a matter of great fortune for Haryana that Modi ji keeps Haryana so close to his heart."

The Prime Minister will also upgrade the power plant in Yamunanagar and lay the foundation stone for an 800-megawatt power plant, boosting the state's energy capacity.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 06, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

As part of his visit, he added, "First of all, he will inaugurate the Hisar airport, and air services will start from there. The first flight will be from Hisar to Ayodhya. The foundation stone of the terminal will also be laid. After that, while upgrading the power plant in Yamunanagar, he will also lay the foundation stone of an 800 megawatt power plant..."

Meanwhile, a large number of devotees thronged Mata Mansa Devi Temple in Panchkula on the occasion of Ram Navami 2025.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the greetings of 'Ram Navami'and wished for fresh enthusiasm in the lives of countrymen.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Heartfelt greetings to all countrymen on the occasion of Ram Navami. May this holy and sacred occasion of Lord Shri Ram's birth festival bring new consciousness and fresh enthusiasm into all your lives and continuously provide new energy to the resolve of a strong, prosperous, and capable India. Jai Shri Ram!"

Similarly, President Droupadi Murmu extends her greetings to the countrymen on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Taking on X, she wrote, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all countrymen on the holy festival of Ram Navami. This festival gives the message of religion, justice and duty. Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram has presented high ideals of sacrifice, commitment, harmony and bravery to mankind."

https://x.com/rashtrapatibhvn/status/1908706788733509947

"His concept of good governance, i.e. Ram Rajya, is considered ideal. I wish that on this auspicious occasion, all countrymen take a pledge to work together for the creation of a developed India," post added on X.

Ram Navmi is celebrated all over India every year on the last day of Chaitra Navaratri to mark the birth of Lord Rama. On this auspicious day, young girls, representing the nine forms of the goddess Durga, are offered gifts and prasad. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)