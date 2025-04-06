Kolkata, April 6: The civic authorities of Kolkata will announce the Kolkata Fatafat Result of today, April 6, shortly. Those taking part in the Satta Matka-style lottery game can check Kolkata FF Result on websites including kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. A speculative lottery game, the Kolkata FF (Kolkata Fatafat) is played on all seven days of the week and consists a total of eight rounds also called "bazis". Participants can also scroll below to check the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart (Kolkata FF Result Chart) of April 6, 2025.

The Kolkata Fatafat or Kolkata FF requires players to be physically present in West Bengal's capital city to take part in the lottery game. The Satta Matka-type Kolkata Fatafat (Kolkata FF) lottery game also requires participants to place bets in order to win varying prizes. Although the results of 1st bazi, 2nd bazi, 3rd bazi, 4th bazi, 5th bazi, 6th bazi, 7th bazi and 8th bazi are declared after all rounds are completed, the games are played throughout the day. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 05, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for April 06, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

In the Kolkata FF lottery, also known as Kolkata Fatafat, players have to choose numbers and place bets to win prizes. The eight rounds of the Kolkata FF lottery provide lottery enthusiasts with an opportunity to win multiple prizes with minimum investments. The Kolkata FF lottery results are announced every 90 minutes, with the first round result out by 10 AM, followed by the results of the other rounds or bazis, and ends with the result of the eighth round by 8:30 PM. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

The speculative lottery tests players' skills, luck, plans, and strategies. A fast-paced lottery game, Kolkata Fatafat continues to grow in popularity every day and is one of the most popular forms of lottery games in the country. Although lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, including West Bengal, where Kolkata Fatafat or Kolkata FF is played, betting and gambling are prohibited in India.

We at LatestLy request readers to exercise caution as the Satta-Matka-type games involve financial risks and could potentially lead to legal and monetary consequences.

