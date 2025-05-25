New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) A day-long conclave of the NDA chief ministers and deputy CMs began here on Sunday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his senior Cabinet colleagues attending the event.

Operation Sindoor, caste enumeration, the first anniversary of the Modi government in its third term and good governance issues are on the agenda of the meeting, said the BJP, which is organising the programme.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 25, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The meeting will pass a resolution to congratulate the armed forces and PM Modi for the success of Operation Sindoor and another to laud the Central government for its decision to conduct caste enumeration in the next census, said Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, the in-charge of the BJP's good governance department.

"A significant part of deliberations at this conclave will be devoted to best practices by different NDA state governments. Respective state CMs will be making presentations on their initiatives," Sahasrabuddhe said.

Also Read | Mumbai Rains-Weather Forecast: Rain Lashes Parts of City; Maharashtra on Alert As IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall in Next Few Days (Watch Videos).

The leaders will also deliberate upon forthcoming events like the first anniversary of the Modi government in its third term, a decade of International Yoga Day and the 50th anniversary of Emergency.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)