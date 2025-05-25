Mumbai, May 25: Rain lashed parts of Mumbai on Sunday morning, with the Indian Meteorological Department forecasting heavy rainfall in the state for the next few days. Visuals from the city showed a heavy traffic jam in the city due to the rain. Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department in a post on social media X stated that the depression over Madhya Maharashtra had moved nearly east-northeastwards with a speed of 20 kilometers per hour over the last six hours.

"The Depression over Madhya Maharashtra moved nearly east-northeastwards with a speed of 20 kmph during past 6 hours, and lay centred at 2330 Hrs IST of yesterday, the 24th May 2025 over Madhya Maharashtra near latitude 17.5° N & longitude 75.3° E, about 100 km northeast of Sangli(Maharashtra), 70 km west-southwest of Sholapur (Maharashtra), 110 km southwest of Osmanbad (Marathwada) and 240 km west of Bidar (N. I. Karnataka)," the post read.

Rain Causes Waterlogging in Parts of Mumbai

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Rain causes waterlogging in parts of Mumbai city on the onset of monsoon in India pic.twitter.com/5sfzYx4B3g — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2025

Rain Lashes Parts of Mumbai City

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Rain lashes parts of Mumbai city as Monsoon arrives in India (Visuals from Mumbai expressway) pic.twitter.com/djnvJXE6SV — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2025

Further, IMD has predicted the movement of the depression east-northeastwards across Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and the Northern interior Karnataka. "It is very likely to continue to move nearly east-northeastwards across south Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada & North Interior Karnataka and weaken gradually into a well-marked low pressure area during the next 12 hours," the post further read.

Earlier on May 23, Mumbai received light showers, as IMD forecasted generally cloudy skies with heavy rain. "The city is likely to experience 'generally cloudy sky with heavy rain' today", as per the Indian Meteorological Department. Earlier, a massive traffic jam was reported on the Bhiwandi-Wada road in Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday, following heavy rainfall late Wednesday night that severely damaged the road surface. The downpour created large potholes and significantly slowed traffic movement, with the situation further aggravated by ongoing road construction work.

The traffic congestion extended for nearly 7 to 8 kilometres, with many commuters stranded for over four hours. The IMD has forecast continued heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of the west coast, including Konkan, Goa, Karnataka, and Kerala, over the next few days.

