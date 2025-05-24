Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 24 (ANI): Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be coming to Gujarat on a two-day visit from May 26. PM Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation of projects worth Rs 82,500 crore.

Sanghvi asserted that PM Modi will participate in the program dedicated to the Urban Development Year at Gandhinagar's Mahatma Mandir. The Gujarat minister stated that the people of the state are "excited" about his visit.

"Prime Minister Modi Ji is arriving on the 26th May for a two-day visit to Gujarat. The inauguration and foundation laying ceremony for projects worth more than Rs 82,500 crore will be held... The Prime Minister will participate in the program organised for the Urban Development Year at the Gandhinagar Mahatma Mandir. The people of Gujarat are very excited about the visit of the Prime Minister, and the people are excited to welcome him", Harsh Sanghvi told reporters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate 33 development projects worth Rs 53,414 crore in Bhuj, where he will visit on the first day of his visit on May 26, an official release said.

Among these projects, the PM will also e-inaugurate the development works under the 'Mata na Madh Master Plan' at Ashapura Dham, a revered spiritual centre for lakhs of devotees across Gujarat. PM Modi will embark on a two-day visit to Gujarat on May 26 and 27. On the first day, May 26, he will visit Kachchh and attend a ceremonial event in Bhuj.

The state government and the Gujarat Pavitra Yatradham Vikas Board implemented a master plan worth Rs 32.71 crore for the renovation and redevelopment of the entire Ashapura Dham complex located in Lakhpat taluka of Kachchh district, which is now completed. As part of this plan, enhanced facilities for devotees have been developed within the 'Mata na Madh' - Ashapura Mata Temple premises. (ANI)

