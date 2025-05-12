New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's much-anticipated address to the nation on Monday, senior BJP leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta said the Prime Minister's speech would be transparent, detailed, and in the national interest.

"Whenever something significant happens--be it GST, demonetisation, or any other major development--PM Modi addresses the nation. He always chooses to speak to the people directly, including through Mann Ki Baat every last Sunday of the month," Gupta said.

Gupta added that the Prime Minister's message is crucial and is expected to reinforce transparency, public trust, and national morale.

"PM Modi will be addressing the nation after a tough time, and he will talk in detail. It will be very informative. Prime Minister Modi has a connection with the public. He always addresses the people with transparency. This boosts the morale of the country. He will speak in the national interest and for the welfare of the people, and to boost their morale," he said.

Emphasising the Centre's firm position on terrorism, Gupta said, "The Prime Minister will reiterate the government's zero tolerance towards terrorism and its commitment to deliver a befitting response to any such acts."

BJP leader RP Singh also spoke to ANI, ahead of PM Modi's address and said, "Operation Sindoor is not over yet. There is a pause now... They (Indian Army) have put forth their side, and they have presented the facts. India's air defence system has proved that it is invincible. Pakistan tried its best to attack from its side... but they failed."

Speaking over India-Pakistan understanding, BJP MLC and Spokesperson N Ravi Kumar said, "Pakistan is a country that cannot be trusted... Pakistan attacked India despite the understanding between the two countries... Indian armed forces gave a befitting reply to Pakistan and taught them a lesson..."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the country at 8 pm on Monday.

The Prime Minister had said last month that the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack would face punishment beyond their imagination. India, on May 7, launched precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, in which over 100 terrorists were killed.

Earlier in the day, Army DGMO Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, Director General Air Operations Air Marshal AK Bharti and Director General Naval Operations, Vice Admiral AN Pramod, held a joint press conference and narrated how India's air defence preparedness has been firm and impregnable in the face of Pakistan's aggression.

Operation Sindoor was launched in response to a ghastly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last month in which 26 people were killed. (ANI)

