New Delhi, June 2: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Wednesday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to cancel the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 board examinations "historic". He added that PM Modi has taken the decision in favour of students keeping in view their safety and security amid the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always been of the opinion that there should be no compromise with the safety and security of our students," Pokhriyal told ANI. CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021 Cancelled Due to COVID-19 Crisis.

"Before reaching a decision to cancel the examinations, I consulted with all stakeholders, including officials of union education ministry, chairman and secretary of the CBSE, virtually met the state education ministers, education secretaries, and chairmen of states' examination boards. This was the biggest consultation process. PM Modi was apprised of the detailed deliberations and after that the Prime Minister took the decision," Pokhriyal informed.

Speaking further, the minister said: "We have full confidence that students, parents, teachers, and officials, related to the board examination will appreciate this step."

On Tuesday, PM Modi chaired a review meeting regarding the CBSE Class 12 board exams. There, officials gave a detailed presentation on the wide and extensive consultations held so far and also the views received from all stakeholders, including state governments. On April 14, the Central government took the decision to cancel Class 10 board exams.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)