New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Two years ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi envisioned the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya as a space that would tell the story of India from the eyes of her prime ministers.

The brief was clear: showcase each prime minister's life and time, milestones and achievements. Since it was opened to people by PM Narendra Modi on 14 April 2022, the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya has celebrated India's prime minister.

And now PM Narendra Modi Gallery has been established within the Prime Minister Museum itself, where complete information has been made available from the puberty of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his political journey, how the Prime Minister started his political career.

Information about all this is available in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi Gallery. Content writer Gautam Chintamani, who collected the information present in this gallery, said that on January 15, 2024, President Draupadi Murmu reached the PM Narendra Modi Gallery inside the Prime Minister's Museum, where he visited. With which the President has become the first visitor to this gallery.

Almost two years in the making, the Modi Gallery tells the story of the Hon'ble Prime Minister, from his birth to a family that faced poverty and hardships but was rich in values. The Gallery has eight exhibits that cover PM Modi's life and tenure as prime minister from 2014 onwards, highlight the milestones, chronicle the epoch-making decisions, and show the impact on the lives of millions of people.

Writer and historian Gautam Chintamani worked on the content of the Modi Gallery to bring the story of India's 14th prime minister to life. Author of books such as The Midway Battle: Modi's Roller-coaster Second Term (Bloomsbury, 2021), Rajneeti: A Biography of Rajnath Singh (Penguin, 2019) and Dark Star: The Loneliness of Being Rajesh Khanna (HarperCollins, 2014), Chintamani also worked on the content of the first phase of the PM Museum that covered prime ministers Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru through Dr Manmohan Singh. The content was selected by a Content Committee that featured eminent editor and author MJ Akbar, Prasoon Joshi, Professor Kapil Kapoor and A. Suryaprakash.

The Modi gallery continues the tradition of the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, starting with Early Life. This circular helix display follows PM Modi's life from birth until he was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Gujarat in October 2001.

Chintamani shared that the film highlights how young Narendra was inspired by his mother, Hiraben and wanted to enrol in a Sainik school to serve his nation. It has rare images of PM's time as a Sangh pracharak, his underground days during the Emergency and his years as a karyakarta of BJP in the 1980s and 1990s.

The Modi Gallery has dedicated spaces that showcase PM Modi's tenure, when India transformed from amongst the 'fragile five' in 2014 to one of the world's fastest-growing large economies.

Sushasan explores PM Modi's landmark decisions, such as the Abrogation of Article 370, women-led development, good, efficient and transparent governance and bold decisions that laid the foundation of a new economy for New India's.

Vishwa Sadbhav highlights the Modi Doctrine in Foreign Policy, where his approach was 'people-oriented' and not government-centric. Based on the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, for PM Modi, the world is a family, and the neighbourhood is the immediate family that received his care and attention in times of need and his steely resolve when some, like Pakistan, refused to stop terrorism.

For the visitors, Vigyandoday features two interactive experiences where they can commander the Chandrayan-3 Mission and visit a Model Digital Indian Village to witness how PM's interventions and Digital Public Infrastructure are transforming millions of lives. Under PM Modi's leadership, they will see how India responded to the once-in-a-lifetime medical Emergency COVID-19 Pandemic.

Pariyavaran offers a projection mapping show that brings to life on a 3D model PM Modi's commitment to ensuring a green tomorrow.

Two unique immersive rooms, Sankritik Dharohar tells the story of PM Modi's efforts to make India's timeless culture a live part of our lives. You can hear the PM's voice sharing his thoughts on India's cultural legacy and how it should be preserved.

The Rashtriya Suraksha is a 7D experience where the visitor will get a feeling of flying in a Rafale or driving in the Main Battle Tank Arjun, taking off in a 100 per cent Made in India LCA Tejas or the Prachand. Shot with the help of the Ministry of Defence, the content takes the viewer to the heart of the matter and stands alongside the brave men and women of our armed forces.

Gautam Chintamani shared that technology has been used to augment the storytelling, for at the end of the day, it's the content that forms a classic museum experience.

This space shows the impact of PM Modi on the people, bridging the last mile and changing mindsets.

The story of Prime Minister Narendra Modi says Chintamani can be best understood in the way he connects with a billion people. Chintamani said that in circa 2015, the child sex ratio at birth was 898, and the PM's clarion call 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' made people think and today, the ratio stands at 1020 females per 1000 males in 2020-21. PM Modi Gallery tells the story of this transformation. (ANI)

