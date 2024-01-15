Bengaluru, January 15: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said on Monday that a meeting of the Lok Sabha election committee will be held on January 19 in Bengaluru. "The Lok Sabha Election Committee meeting will be held at Indira Bhavan on January 19 and it will be attended by observers from Delhi. The list of potential candidates given by the district in-charge ministers will be discussed during the meeting as the list of candidates needs to be finalised quickly," Shivakumar said at his Sadashivanagar residence.

When asked if the party would announce the list of appointments to Boards and Corporations as a Sankranthi gift, he said, "The list of appointments to Boards and Corporations can be out any moment. There is no question of delaying the appointments. All promises made during elections regarding roles for party workers will be kept." DK Shivakumar wished the people of the state a happy Sankarnthi. "I pray for good rains and crops this year. More than 220 taluks have been declared drought-hit this year. I pray that the lives of farmers improve this year." Rudra Raju Quits As Andhra Pradesh Congress Chief to Pave Way for YS Sharmila.

Responding to a query on the controversial comments by BJP MP Ananthkumar Hegde, he said, "No one with a sane mind will talk like that. It is a good thing that his leaders have understood." Earlier, Karnataka Congress workers and KPCC General Secretary S Manohar lodged a complaint against former Union Minister and BJP leader Anantkumar Hegde at the High Ground Police Station on Sunday. Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Kick-Start Nyay Yatra From Violence-Hit Manipur Amid Restrictions.

Former Union Minister Anantkumar Hegde had said that "former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Congress leader Sanjay Gandhi were cursed with cow slaughter, adding that 'Indira Gandhi was shot dead on Gopasthami day,' a result of the curse by the revered ascetic Karpatri Maharaj during a significant agitation for the ban on cow slaughter. "When Indira Gandhi was the then prime minister, there was a big agitation about the ban on cow slaughter. Dozens of saints died in the movement and there was assassination of many saints and cows were slaughtered in the presence of Indira Gandhi, Hundreds of cows were also shot and killed. The great ascetic Karpatri Maharaj cursed Indira Gandhi," he said.

