New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed India's digital and technological progress stating that the country is making remarkable progress in innovation and application of technology.

The Prime Minister highlighted that that the digital progress is also strengthening country's efforts towards becoming self reliant in the technology sector.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Highlights Youth-Led Tech Innovation As Nation Strengthens Self-Reliance.

Taking to his X social media platform PM Modi shared a post by MyGovIndia, which talks about how India could become the next technology powerhouse of the world and the steps taken by the Union Government in the past 11 years in the sector.

"Powered by the youth of India, we are making remarkable progress in innovation and application of technology. It is also strengthening our efforts to become self-reliant and a global tech powerhouse", PM Modi said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 12, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

India has recorded a surge of 2500 times in the volume of UPI transaction with data showing that UPI transaction which was at 0.93 crore in April 2017 increased to 1867.70 crore until April 2025.

India is also leading the digital payment revolution wherein more than Rs 260 lakh crore transactions have been processed with Rs 18,600 crore transactions annually.

UPI's acceptance in the world has also increased and it is live in seven countries including UAE, Singapore, Nepal, France, Mauritius, Bhutan and Sri Lanka.

India also stands as world's cheapest mobile data providers with more than 94 crore broadband connections and more than 120 crore telephone subscribers.

A total of 2.18 lakh gram panchayats have been connected through optical fiber network under the Bharat Net scheme and 6.92 lakh km of fiber cable has been laid.

The Union Government has also showcased interest in Artificial Intelligence with three AI Centres of Excellence to be setup in top educational institutions. India is also working over the development of AI models such as BharatGen, Sarvam-1, Chitralekha and Hanooman's Everest 1.0.

On june 10, Prime Minister Modi shared an article on the government's commitment in advancing India's digital connectivity over the past 11 years.

Sharing an article by Union Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia, PM Modi said, "Our government has been constantly striving to provide world-class facilities in digital connectivity to the country. In his article, Union Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia has explained in detail how the success achieved in this in the last 11 years is inspiring us to move forward even faster in this direction."

In his article, Scindia elaborated on how villages have started telling the story of digital revolution.

Scindia said on X, "In the last 11 years, the historic decisions taken in the telecom sector and the Postal Department, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji, have given rise to a digital revolution, connecting not only cities, but also villages, forests and borders." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)