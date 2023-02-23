Kohima, Feb 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a poll rally in Chumoukedima district on Friday to campaign for the February 27 Nagaland assembly election, a top BJP leader said on Thursday.

Modi will address a rally of the BJP-NDPP, which are the only two parties to have entered into a pre-poll alliance.

Announcing Modi's visit, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said visits by important BJP leaders to the poll-bound state shows the party's concern for Nagaland's future and its relation with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP).

BJP president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed election rallies in Nagaland over the past one week.

The BJP-NDPP alliance will contest in all the seats of the 60-member House.

