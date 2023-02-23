New Delhi, Jan 9 (IANS) The National Science Day 2023 will be celebrated on the theme of 'Global Science for Global Wellbeing'. The National Science Day is celebrated every year on February 28 to commemorate the discovery of the 'Raman Effect'. The government designated February 28 as National Science Day in 1986. On this day C.V. Raman announced the discovery of the 'Raman Effect' for which he was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1930.

On this occasion, theme-based science communication activities are carried out all over the country. 95th Anniversary of 'Raman Effect', the Flavour of Weeklong Celebrations Kicked Off by Nehru Science Centre.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology, Jitendra Singh on Monday released the theme and said that the theme of "Global Science for Global Wellbeing" is perfectly in sync with India assuming the Presidency of G-20, where she will become the voice of the global south that is the developing countries of Asia, Africa and South America.

The Minister said that the Global Science for Global Wellbeing theme has been chosen for the purpose of raising public appreciation of the scientific issues in global context which is having a bearing upon global wellbeing.

Singh said that India has acquired global visibility in the comity of nations under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and "we are ready for outcome oriented global collaboration to address the global challenges". He said, when concerns, challenges and benchmarks have assumed global dimensions, the redressal should also be of the global nature.

Principal Scientific Advisor Ajay Kumar Sood explained the rationale behind the theme of "Global Science for Global Wellbeing" and said in the wake of Covid-19, the world has become closer to fight global challenges. Sood also explained in detail that it was on February 28 in 1928 that iconic Indian physicist C.V. Raman made an important discovery, known as the Raman Effect.

The discovery was that when a beam of coloured light entered a liquid, a fraction of the light scattered by that liquid was of a different colour. Raman showed that the nature of this scattered light was dependent on the type of sample present.

