Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 31 (ANI): Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the people and frontline workers of Himachal Pradesh on September 6 as the state has claimed 100 per cent Covid vaccination of adults with the first dose.

While presiding over a video conference with some officials in Shimla on Tuesday, Thakur said, "At least 90 LED screens would be installed at different parts of the state so that people could participate in this mega event."

"Health workers would also interact with the Prime Minister and share their views regarding making this successful vaccination campaign," he added.

The Chief Minister also instructed the Deputy Commissioners to launch a special campaign to vaccinate any left-out persons.

"Special focus must be laid on identifying difficult pockets such as Bara Bhangal in Kangra district, Malana in Kullu district and Dodra Kwar in Shimla district," he said.

Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh has also instructed the officers to launch a special campaign for vaccinating the left out people, if any, by September 4. (ANI)

