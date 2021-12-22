New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Amid fresh concerns caused by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting on the COVID-19 situation in the country on Thursday.

Official sources said Modi will take stock of the pandemic situation across the country.

India has so far recorded 213 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus across 15 states and Union territories and 90 of the infected people have either recovered or migrated, according to the Union health ministry's data updated on Wednesday.

There have also been demands that the government allow booster doses of vaccines to be administered to those already fully inoculated against COVID-19, as has been done by many countries.

In a communication to the states and Union territories on Tuesday, the Centre said the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is at least thrice more transmissible than its Delta variant and asked them to "activate" war rooms, keep analysing even small trends and surges and keep taking strict and prompt containment action at the district and local levels.

