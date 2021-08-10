Lucknow, Aug 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Ujjwala 2.0 (Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana-PMUY) scheme at Mahoba district in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday via video conferencing.

According to a spokesperson, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will attend the programme from Mahoba.

At the event, the prime minister will hand over LPG connections, interact with beneficiaries of the Ujjwala scheme and also address the nation.

The spokesperson said in the first phase of the scheme, 1,47,43,862 LPG connections were made available to the poor families of the state.

Those families who were left out in the first phase of the Ujjwala scheme will be benefited in the second phase, he said.

On the occasion of World Biofuel Day, Chief Minister Adityanath and Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri would inaugurate the Biofuel Exhibition organized at the parade ground of the Police Lines in Mahoba district.

Compressed biogas plant being set up in Muzaffarnagar district will also be inaugurated on this occasion, the spokesperson added.

