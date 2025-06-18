Bhubaneswar, Jun 18 (PTI) The Odisha government on Wednesday declared a holiday for all schools in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack on June 20 in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit, an official said.

The School and Mass Education Department made the announcement in this regard through an official notification.

Modi is slated to reach Bhubaneswar in the afternoon on June 20 to attend an event marking the first anniversary of the state's BJP government.

The letter stated that the school holiday is required as the twin cities may witness crowding in view of the PM's visit.

After arriving at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here around 3.30 pm, Modi is scheduled to hold a roadshow and participate in a ‘Tiranga Yatra' en route to Janata Maidan, the venue of the state government's first-anniversary function, the official said.

The prime minister is also scheduled to address a public meeting at 4.30 pm.

Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal said central and state ministers, MLAs and MPs, besides party workers from all the 147 assembly segments, will take part in the anniversary celebrations.

Samal said the PM will also unveil the state's ‘Vision Document for 2036', and launch various projects.

