Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 3 (ANI): The Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has proven to be an invaluable boon for the poor and middle class. On the occasion of World Cancer Day, observed every year on 4th February, we are exploring how the PMJAY has emerged as a lifeline for patients in need of treatment and diagnosis for serious diseases like cancer, according to an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The statement read that World Cancer Day is dedicated to raising awareness about cancer and highlighting the importance of its treatment, prevention, and early diagnosis. This year, the theme for the day is "United by Unique."

Over the past 6 years, more than 200,000 cancer patients in the state have received free treatment, with the state government approving over Rs 2,855 crore to pre-approve funding for their care. This initiative underscores Gujarat's commitment to making world-class cancer treatment accessible to all, read a statement.

The Gujarat Cancer Research Institute (GCRI), a collaborative effort between the Gujarat Government and the Gujarat Cancer Society, has become a cornerstone of cancer treatment and care in the state. Equipped with state-of-the-art medical facilities.

GCRI is fully committed to offering world-class treatment to cancer patients. To highlight its significance, in 2024, GCRI registered a total of 25,956 cancer cases; of these, 17,107 were from Gujarat, 8,843 were from other states, including 4,331 from Madhya Pradesh, 2,726 from Rajasthan, 1,043 from Uttar Pradesh, and the rest from various other states.

Additionally, six international patients sought treatment at GCRI. These statistics reflect the trust and credibility GCRI has earned as a leading provider of specialised cancer care, the statement stated.

GCRI runs year-round cancer awareness campaigns. In 2024, GCRI conducted 78 cancer screening camps, benefiting 7,700 people. Similarly, 22 awareness lectures were organized, reaching 4,550 individuals, and 41 blood donation camps were held, collecting 3,395 bottles, the statement said.

In a sensitive effort towards cancer treatment and diagnosis for the state's patients, the Gujarat government has adopted a decentralised approach to cancer care.

Under a transformative initiative launched by PM Modi on 11th October 2022, 35 District Day Care Chemotherapy Centres have been established in all districts of the state. These centres provide essential chemotherapy treatment to cancer patients undergoing care at district hospitals.

As per the statement, GCRI in Ahmedabad and its three satellite centres in Siddhpur, Rajkot, and Bhavnagar, the District Day Care Chemotherapy Centres located at district hospitals offer necessary treatment services, teleconsultancy, and required medicines.

As of December 2024, over 71,000 cancer patients had availed themselves of more than 203,000 chemotherapy sessions (cycles) at these centres. This initiative by the state government has not only saved time but also reduced the cost for cancer patients and their families.

The Gujarat government's robust efforts in cancer care, treatment, and diagnosis are commendable. The state government has ensured the effective implementation of the PMJAY-established Day Care Chemotherapy Centres to provide chemotherapy sessions in every district and ensured better treatment and diagnosis for cancer patients through the GCRI.

The statement said these efforts ensure world-class treatment facilities for cancer patients and demonstrate its commitment to the objectives of World Cancer Day. (ANI)

